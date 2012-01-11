(Adds background, quote, details)
By Bella Zeng and Nick Edwards
BEIJING, Jan 11 China's bank regulator has
ordered a ban on the sale of investment trust products that
invest in commercial paper, at least five independent sources
told Reuters on Wednesday.
The China Banking Regulatory Commission (CBRC), which is
also a watchdog of the country's trust investment firms, worried
that the rapid expansion of such schemes, worth an estimated
200-300 billion yuan ($32-48 billion), may distort China's
overall control of credit, the sources said.
"We have received the phone call today, and the product has
been banned," an executive with a state-owned trust firm told
Reuters.
He added that the extremely popular product, which offers
investors annualised yields as high as 9 percent, may not be
allowed again.
A spokesman for the CBRC was not immediately available to
comment. All the sources declined to be named because the policy
has not been publicly announced.
The move by the CBRC is the latest effort to clamp down on
rampant lending outside of the bank loan business that is
tightly controlled by the central bank in its efforts to steer a
steady target of money supply and credit growth.
Commercial paper discounting had been a critical way for
banks to grant off-balance credit to borrowers, but the CBRC
issued a notice in June 2011 ordering banks to be strict in
discounting commercial paper provided by companies, effectively
cutting a funding channel for many companies.
China's investment trust companies, which typically raised
money from wealthy clients to invest in infrastructure projects
and financial instruments, filled the gap created by launching
trust investment programmes investing in commercial paper.
According to data from CN Benefit, a firm providing trust
investment programme information in China, at least 17 trust
investment firms launched such schemes in the week of December
16, 2011, alone.
"The expansion of such products in the last quarter of 2011
is amazing and that's why the CBRC decided to put such products
on infinite halt," another source working for a major Chinese
trust company, told Reuters.
China's tightly controlled capital markets -- dominated by
bank lending and deposit-taking -- and negative real rates of
interest have encouraged the nation's banks and investors to
channel funds towards opaque, off-balance sheet, risk-laden
vehicles. [ID:nL3E8CA7JF]
Investment trust products in total make up about 4 trillion
yuan of China's overall off-balance sheet shadow banking system
that analysts estimate to be worth up to 10 trillion yuan.
The sheer size of China's trust investment programmes mean
regulators are always wary of them. The CBRC restricted
programmes jointly issued by banks and trust firms in 2011 and
put heavy restrictions on trust programmes that are designed for
real estate development.
China's quota of official bank lending for 2011 was
estimated at 7.5 trillion yuan.
