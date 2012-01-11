(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Jan 11 - Fitch Ratings says that the newly modified law in Spain that grants fiscal benefits for home acquisition will slow down the necessary house price correction. However, this is unlikely to result in any changes to the agency's Spanish RMBS criteria assumptions.

On 31 December 2011, the personal income tax Law 35/2006 was modified to grant tax benefits for first home purchasing or improvements for all home buyers/owners independently of their income. The total fiscal support can amount to a maximum deduction in tax payments of EUR1,350 per year over the life of a mortgage. This modification replaces the one executed at the end of 2010 by the previous government, under which the access to fiscal benefits for home acquisition was limited to incomes below EUR24,100.

"Fiscal support for home acquisition could potentially delay the necessary price correction in the housing market in Spain," says Carlos Masip, Director in Fitch's RMBS team in Madrid. "In the long term, these types of initiatives help to support higher prices, since the house demand curve moves proportionally to the fiscal support," adds Masip.

"Fitch recognises that in the short term, the recently approved measure could help alleviate the overhang of properties on financial institutions' books and in RMBS transactions. However, the agency still expects house prices to continue to fall, given the lack of credit in the economy, the significant property overhang, and the weak state of the broader macroeconomic environment," concludes Masip.

During Q111, house prices suffered one of the steepest falls since price correction began in Q208. In Fitch's view, this was partially attributable to the end of generalised fiscal support for home acquisition in December 2010. The reduction of fiscal support was also one of the reasons for the increase in the peak-to-trough house price decline expectations to 30% (from 25%) in the agency's updated Spanish RMBS criteria.

Fitch still believes that the fundamentals of the Spanish economy are sufficient to justify a return of house prices to more sustainable levels. Therefore, the recent fiscal regime change will not result in a change to the agency's Spanish RMBS criteria assumptions at present.