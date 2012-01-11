(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Jan 11 - Fitch Ratings says that the newly modified law in
Spain that grants fiscal benefits for home acquisition will slow
down the necessary house price correction. However, this is
unlikely to result in any changes to the agency's Spanish RMBS
criteria assumptions.
On 31 December 2011, the personal income tax Law 35/2006 was
modified to grant tax benefits for first home purchasing or
improvements for all home buyers/owners independently of their
income. The total fiscal support can amount to a maximum
deduction in tax payments of EUR1,350 per year over the life of
a mortgage. This modification replaces the one executed at the
end of 2010 by the previous government, under which the access
to fiscal benefits for home acquisition was limited to incomes
below EUR24,100.
"Fiscal support for home acquisition could potentially delay
the necessary price correction in the housing market in Spain,"
says Carlos Masip, Director in Fitch's RMBS team in Madrid. "In
the long term, these types of initiatives help to support higher
prices, since the house demand curve moves proportionally to the
fiscal support," adds Masip.
"Fitch recognises that in the short term, the recently
approved measure could help alleviate the overhang of properties
on financial institutions' books and in RMBS transactions.
However, the agency still expects house prices to continue to
fall, given the lack of credit in the economy, the significant
property overhang, and the weak state of the broader
macroeconomic environment," concludes Masip.
During Q111, house prices suffered one of the steepest falls
since price correction began in Q208. In Fitch's view, this was
partially attributable to the end of generalised fiscal support
for home acquisition in December 2010. The reduction of fiscal
support was also one of the reasons for the increase in the
peak-to-trough house price decline expectations to 30% (from
25%) in the agency's updated Spanish RMBS criteria.
Fitch still believes that the fundamentals of the Spanish
economy are sufficient to justify a return of house prices to
more sustainable levels. Therefore, the recent fiscal regime
change will not result in a change to the agency's Spanish RMBS
criteria assumptions at present.