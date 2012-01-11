Jan 11 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Wienerberger AG

Issue Amount 50 million euro (min)

Maturity Date August 1, 2015

Coupon 5.0 pct

Issue price 101.25

Yield 4.614 pct

Payment Date February 1, 2012

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas Fortis & KBC Bank

Ratings Ba1 (Moody's)

Listing Lux & Vienna

Full fees 1.5 pct

Denoms (K) 1

ISIN XS0731071055

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.