By Soham Chatterjee
Jan 11 Super Micro Computer Inc's (SMCI.O)
shares fell 13 percent on Wednesday, after the server vendor cut
its second-quarter outlook citing inability to meet demand as
the floods in Thailand curtailed hard disk drive supplies.
"Hard drive supply situation will continue to impact Super
Micro Computer for at least the March quarter, which would limit
the company's ability to benefit from Intel's (INTC.O) Romley
server that is coming out in March," ThinkEquity analyst Rajesh
Ghai told Reuters.
About 10-20 percent of Super Micro's supply may have been
impacted by the Thailand floods, Ghai estimates.
Server products accounted for about 40 percent of the
company's first-quarter sales. Super Micro's products also
include storage systems and server components.
The San Jose, California-based company, which competes with
Quanta Computer Inc (2382.TW) and Silicon Graphics International
SGI.O, expects adjusted second-quarter profit of 24 cents to
25 cents a share, down from its previous forecast of 27 cents to
32 cents a share. [ID:nL3E8CAE5M]
Super Micro Computer's shares, which touched a low of
$14.51, were trading down 8 percent at $15.24 on the Nasdaq.
(Reporting by Soham Chatterjee in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj
Kalluvila)
((soham.chatterjee@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223
8780; outside U.S. +91 80 4135 5800; Reuters Messaging:
soham.chatterjee.reuters.com@reuters.net))
Keywords: SUPERMICROCOMPUTER/SHARES
(C) Reuters 2011 All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of
Reuters content, including by caching, framing, or similar means, is
expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters
and the Reuters sphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of
the Reuters group of companies around the world.