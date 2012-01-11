January 11 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Volkswagen International Finance NV

Guarantor Volkswagen AG

Issue Amount 200 million sterling

Maturity Date January 19, 2014

Coupon 2.125 pct

Issue price 99.608

Reoffer price 99.608

Spread 180 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the 5.0 pct September 2014 UKT

Payment Date January 19, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Barclays Capital & RBC CM

Ratings A3 (Moody's)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer's Debt issuance

Programme

ISIN XS0732930226

Data supplied by International Insider.