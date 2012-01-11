January 11 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Electricite de France (EDF)

Issue Amount 2.0 billion euro

Maturity Date January 18, 2022

Coupon 3.875 pct

Issue price 98.986

Reoffer price 98.986

Spread 168.6 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 216.3

bp over the 2.0 pct January 2022 DBR

Payment Date January 18, 2022

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, CA CIB, Goldman Sachs

International, Natixis & SG CIB

Ratings Aa3 (Moody's)

Listing Euronext Paris

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law French

ISIN FR0011182641

