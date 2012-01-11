BRIEF-ROKT finalizes $26 mln series 'B' funding round
* Conclusion of $26 million series "B" funding round, led by Moelis Australia ,John Ho, Lachlan Murdoch, Greg Roebuck, Square Peg Capital and Time Inc Source text for Eikon:
Jan 11 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN priced on Wednesday.
Borrower KfW
Guarantor The Federal Republic of Germany
Issue Amount 1.0 billion Swedish crown
Maturity Date January 19, 2015
Coupon 3-month Stibor + 38bp
Issue price Par
Payment Date January 19, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Danske Bank
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (M) 1
Governing Law German
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN XS0728655886
