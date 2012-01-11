Jan 11 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on wednesday.

Borrower KfW

Issue Amount $1.0 billion

Maturity Date January 17, 2014

Coupon 3-month Libor + 18 bp

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Payment Date January 17, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Royal Bank of Scotland & Citi

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law German

ISIN US500769EV25

