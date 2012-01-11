January 11 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Zurich Insurance

Issue Amount $500 million

Maturity Date Perpetual

Coupon 8.25 pct

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Spread 784 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date January 18, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, Citi, HSBC & RBS

Ratings A3 (Moody's)

Listing Dublin

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law English

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.