Jan 11 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Storebrand Boligkreditt AS

Issue Amount 1.25 billion Norwegian crown

Maturity Date June 21, 2017

Coupon 3-month Nibor + 100bp

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Payment Date January 17, 2012

Lead Manager(s) DNB & SEB

Ratings Aaa (Moody's)

Listing Oslo

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 10

Governing Law German

ISIN NO0010635071

