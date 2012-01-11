Jan 11 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Daimler Canada Finance Inc.

Guarantor Daimler AG

Issue Amount 1.0 billion Swedish crown

Maturity Date January 20, 2015

Coupon 3.125 pct

Issue price 100.65

Payment Date January 20, 2012

Lead Manager(s) TD Securities

Ratings A3 (Moody's), BBB+ (S&P)

Listing Lux

Full fees 1.35 pct

Denoms (K) 10

Governing Law German

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

Data supplied by International Insider.