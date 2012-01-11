Jan 11 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Daimler Canada Finance Inc.
Guarantor Daimler AG
Issue Amount 1.0 billion Swedish crown
Maturity Date January 20, 2015
Coupon 3.125 pct
Issue price 100.65
Payment Date January 20, 2012
Lead Manager(s) TD Securities
Ratings A3 (Moody's), BBB+ (S&P)
Listing Lux
Full fees 1.35 pct
Denoms (K) 10
Governing Law German
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
