Jan 11 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Svenska Handelsbanken AB

Issue Amount 400 million Sterling

Maturity Date January 18, 2019

Coupon 4.0 pct

Reoffer price 99.882

Spread 250 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the 4.5 pct March 2019 UKT

Payment Date January 18, 2019

Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank & HSBC

Ratings Aa2 (Moody's), AA- (S&P),

AA- (Fitch)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 50-1

Governing Law Englsih

ISIN XS0732632046

