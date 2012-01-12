Jan 12 NTPC Ltd. plans to raise 5 billion rupees ($96.70 million) through privately placing bonds, two sources in the know of the deal said on Thursday. The state-run power producer plans to raise funds through 10-year vanilla bond, and 15-year bonds with redemptions starting from the 11th to the 15th year, sources said. The company will invite bids for the bonds on Friday, sources said. For news on debt issues, Reuters 3000 Xtra users can double click on one of the following: Indian bond issuances Asia debt news India Corporate debt pages on Reuters: Spreads over Indian federal bonds Indian secondary corporate bond deals Secondary market Indian CP Prices India Certificates of Deposit page ($1 = 51.7050 Indian rupees) (Reporting By Archana Narayanan; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)