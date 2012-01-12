India's Wipro says date for ADR bonus issue not decided
June 12 Indian software exporter Wipro Ltd said on Monday the payable date for its American Depository Receipts (ADR) bonus issue is yet to be determined.
Jan 12 India's Infrastructure Development Finance plans to raise up to 44 billion rupees ($849.42 million) through long-term infrastructure bonds, a termsheet viewed by Reuters showed. The company proposes to issue the 10-year bonds with the annual interest payment option offering a coupon rate of 8.70 percent, it said.
* Softbank Group Corp has reached a broad agreement to combine Flipkart with Snapdeal - Nikkei Source text: (http://s.nikkei.com/2tdBrm8) Further company coverage: