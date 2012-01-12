India's Wipro says date for ADR bonus issue not decided
June 12 Indian software exporter Wipro Ltd said on Monday the payable date for its American Depository Receipts (ADR) bonus issue is yet to be determined.
MUMBAI Jan 12 India's Housing and Urban Development Corp. said on Thursday it plans to raise up to 46.85 billion rupees ($902.61 million) via a sale of tax-free bonds.
The company proposes to make a public issue of tax-free bonds of face value of 1,000 rupees each and the bonds will be issued at par in one or more tranches, it said in a statement.
Enam Securities and SBI Capital Markets, a unit of state-run lender State Bank of India are the lead managers to the issue, it added.
($1 = 51.9050 Indian rupees)
* Softbank Group Corp has reached a broad agreement to combine Flipkart with Snapdeal - Nikkei Source text: (http://s.nikkei.com/2tdBrm8) Further company coverage: