BRIEF-The hartford names Robert Paiano executive vice president and chief risk officer
* The Hartford names robert paiano executive vice president and chief risk officer
Jan 12 Spanish mortgage loans
* Moody's : Loans With High LTVs, in Arrears, Made to Foreign Residents or Originated via a Broker Drive Spanish Mortgage Defaults
* The Hartford names robert paiano executive vice president and chief risk officer
SAN FRANCISCO, June 12 Uber Technologies Inc Chief Executive Travis Kalanick is likely to take a leave of absence from the troubled ride-hailing company, but no final decision has yet been made, according to a source familiar with the outcome of a Sunday board meeting.