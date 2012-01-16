* Valuations of China fund managers have tripled in 5 yrs
* Price up due to growth prospects, limited market access
* China funds struggle due to mkt slump, competition
By Samuel Shen and Nishant Kumar
SHANGHAI/HONG KONG, Jan 16 China's $350
billion mutual funds industry may be stumbling due to a sliding
stock market and fierce competition but that has not stopped new
foreign entrants from paying hefty premiums -- double of what
they are offering in India, in some cases -- to get their toes
in.
Lured by long-term growth prospects in Asia's second-biggest
fund market -- estimated by some to hit $10 trillion in less
than two decades -- foreign investors such as Power Corporation
of Canada (POW.TO) and Japan's Mitsubishi UFJ Trust and Banking
Corp have recently struck deals with Chinese money managers.
Some of those deals were priced at more than 8 percent of
the target firms' assets under management (AUM) -- three times
more than valuations for similar deals five years ago.
"It's a tough time for China's fund industry, but foreign
investors are betting on the long-term growth potential in the
world's fastest-growing major economy," said Howhow Zhang, head
of research at Shanghai-based consultancy Z-Ben Advisors.
"On the other hand, in their home markets, there's little or
even negative growth, so China has naturally become important
strategically."
Zhang forecast China's funds industry could swell to $10
trillion by 2030, boosted by rising wealth and possible policy
incentives that would channel more of China's massive savings
and state pension funds into the capital markets.
<^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
GRAPHIC-China mutual fund assets-r.reuters.com/ryk54s
FACTBOX-Fund JVs in China [ID:nL3E7LJ0N3]
ANALYSIS-China's stagnant funds sector spurs
foreign JVs to branch out [ID:nL3E7LE1FO]
^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^>
The pricing of the recent deals also represented a huge
premium from a global perspective. In mature markets, deals are
often priced in a range of 2-4 percent of AUM and even in hot
emerging markets such as India, valuation has fallen now to
about 4 percent.
The valuation trend is at odds with the rather subdued
picture of the fund industry in China.
Assets under management has stagnated at around 2.3 trillion
yuan in the past three years, even as the number of mutual funds
more than doubled to around 890 during the period. Around 55
percent of the total assets are in equity and balanced funds.
Competition intensified among fund managers to attract and
retain investors as China's stock market tumbled 22 percent in
2011 following a 14 percent slump during the previous year.
But a few factors are keeping valuations buoyant. Limited
options for partnerships in China as well as lengthy approval
procedures for new entrants are significant ones.
Then, there is the hope that local money managers would be
allowed to list. Several major fund houses, including Bosera
Funds and China AMC have been preparing for public share sales
as they await policy changes, a source with knowledge of the
situation told Reuters.
Also, acquiring a stake in an existing fund house is seen by
many as a more efficient way of accessing China, compared with
forming a joint venture from scratch, where building a brand and
growing market share may take years.
POTENTIAL DEALS
Overseas money managers may operate in China only via joint
ventures, in which foreign stakes are capped at 49 percent.
Of China's 66 fund houses, more than half are Sino-foreign
ventures, with 13 foreign investors, including Deutsche Bank
(DBKGn.DE), Morgan Stanley (MS.N) and Manulife Financial
(MFC.TO), having entered the market through acquisitions.
More are expected to follow suit.
For example, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (8316.T)
(SMFG), Japan's third-largest lender by assets, plans to acquire
a minority stake in mid-sized Chinese fund house China Post &
Capital Fund Management Co, sources with knowledge of the deal
told Reuters earlier this month. [ID:nL3E8C60H0]
In addition, at least nine overseas companies, including
Taiwan's SinoPac Financial Holdings (2890.TW), Korea's Mirae
Asset Financial Group and UK insurer Aviva Plc (AV.L) have
unveiled plans to form China ventures.
"If you look at the China position, because it is such a
rapidly growing market, there is a premium price if you can get
into it," said Stewart Aldcroft, senior adviser of securities
and fund services in Asia Pacific for Citigroup Inc.
In the latest deal, Power Corporation of Canada paid 1.784
billion yuan ($282 million) for a 10 percent stake in China AMC,
the country's biggest fund house that manages around 180 billion
yuan, valuing the deal at more than 8 percent of AUM.
In contrast, a unit of Singapore's DBS (DBSM.SI) in 2006
bought a 33 percent stake in China's Changsheng Fund Management
Co for only 174.9 million yuan, or 2.7 percent of AUM.
Valuations have been climbing steadily since, according to deals
with publicly announced price tags.
"In a mature market, 3-4 percent is the norm but in a growth
market like China you would expect it to be quite a premium on
that and when there is limited availability, again, that's also
worth a premium," Aldcroft said.
LIMITED SUPPLY
Obtaining new money management licences in China is often a
lengthy and unpredictable experience. China's securities
regulator granted only one licence in 2007, compared with eight
in 2005, for unexplained reasons, which has led many foreign
investors to turn to acquisitions.
But after the 2007-2011 buying spree by investors, including
Italy's Assicurazioni Generali (GASI.MI), Japan's Nikko Asset
Management Co and Dutch insurer AEGON (AEGN.AS), there are few
targets left that are both healthy and up for sale.
"Getting anybody good in China is very difficult. If you had
hundreds and hundreds of good managers available, then it would
be easy but they aren't," Aldcroft said.
"Anybody who is doing well isn't going to be selling right
now. It's a sellers' market so the prices are very high."
Morgan Stanley, for example, has bought into a struggling
Chinese fund house after agreeing to pay 13 percent of AUM -- a
valuation level that analysts say reflects the Wall Street
bank's eagerness to enter China as well as the distressed
situation of the target company.
Foreigners also face competition from local bidders who have
been seeking a stake in fund management companies in the hope
that regulators would one day allow money managers to sell
shares publicly, potentially boosting investors' returns.
"It's not clear when regulators would give the green light
to fund house IPOs but there are some companies actively
preparing for a listing," said Zhang of Z-Ben Advisors.
"And when it comes to deal pricing, the prospect of a
listing has been taken into consideration."
($1 = 6.3155 Chinese yuan)
(Editing by Jacqueline Wong and Muralikumar Anantharaman)
((samuel.shen@thomsonreuters.com)(+86 21 6104 1789)(Reuters
Messaging: samuel.shen.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))
Keywords: CHINA/FUND
(C) Reuters 2011 All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of
Reuters content, including by caching, framing, or similar means, is
expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters
and the Reuters sphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of
the Reuters group of companies around the world.