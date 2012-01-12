Jan 12 Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Thursday.
Borrower Sun Hung Kai Properties Capital
Market Ltd (SHK)
Guarantor Sun Hung Kai Properties Ltd
Issue Amount $275 million
Maturity Date November 02, 2016
Coupon 3.5 pct
Issue price 99.839
Yield 3.536 pct
Spread 270 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the 0.875 pct December 2016 UST
Payment Date January 20, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Citigroup
Ratings A1 (Moody's), A+ (S&P)
Listing Hongkong
Denoms (K) 200-1
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
The issue size will total $775 million
When fungible
ISIN XS0681928114
Data supplied by International Insider.