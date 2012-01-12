Jan 12 Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Thursday.

Borrower Sun Hung Kai Properties Capital

Market Ltd (SHK)

Guarantor Sun Hung Kai Properties Ltd

Issue Amount $275 million

Maturity Date November 02, 2016

Coupon 3.5 pct

Issue price 99.839

Yield 3.536 pct

Spread 270 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the 0.875 pct December 2016 UST

Payment Date January 20, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Citigroup

Ratings A1 (Moody's), A+ (S&P)

Listing Hongkong

Denoms (K) 200-1

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

The issue size will total $775 million

When fungible

ISIN XS0681928114

Data supplied by International Insider.