Borrower Svenska Handelsbanken AB
Issue Amount 400 million sterling
Maturity Date Janaury 20, 2014
Coupon 3-month Libor + 100bp
Issue price 99.805
Reoffer price 99.805
Discount Margin 3-month Libor + 110bp
Payment Date Janaury 20, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank & HSBC
Ratings Aa2 (Moody's), AA- (S&P),
AA- (Fitch)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 50-1
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN XS0733572761
