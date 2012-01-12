Jan 12 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Thursday.

Borrower Svenska Handelsbanken AB

Issue Amount 400 million sterling

Maturity Date Janaury 20, 2014

Coupon 3-month Libor + 100bp

Issue price 99.805

Reoffer price 99.805

Discount Margin 3-month Libor + 110bp

Payment Date Janaury 20, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank & HSBC

Ratings Aa2 (Moody's), AA- (S&P),

AA- (Fitch)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 50-1

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

ISIN XS0733572761

