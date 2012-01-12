Jan 12 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Northumbrian Water Finance PLC

Guarantor Northumbrian Water Ltd

Issue Amount 360 million sterling

Maturity Date January 23, 2042

Coupon 5.125 pct

Issue price 99.396

Reoffer price 99.396

Yield 5.1 pct

Spread 203 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the 4.5 pct December 2042 UKT

Payment Date January 23, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Barclays Capital, HSBC & RBCCM

Ratings Baa1 (Moody's)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law English

ISIN XS0733486848

