Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
June 12 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Monday:
Jan 12 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower Northumbrian Water Finance PLC
Guarantor Northumbrian Water Ltd
Issue Amount 360 million sterling
Maturity Date January 23, 2042
Coupon 5.125 pct
Issue price 99.396
Reoffer price 99.396
Yield 5.1 pct
Spread 203 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the 4.5 pct December 2042 UKT
Payment Date January 23, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Barclays Capital, HSBC & RBCCM
Ratings Baa1 (Moody's)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law English
ISIN XS0733486848
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
June 12 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Monday:
JOHANNESBURG, June 12 Ratings agency Moody's has downgraded five of South Africa's largest banks and four insurers with a negative outlook after the country's credit rating was downgraded last week.