Jan 12 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Tamweel Funding III Ltd

Guarantor Dubai Islamic Bank PJSC

Obligor Tamweel PJSC

Issue Amount $300 million

Maturity Date January 18, 2017

Coupon 5.154 pct

Issue price Par

Spread 400 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 433.5 bp

Over the UST

Payment Date January 18, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Citigroup,Dubai Islamic Bank PJSC & Standard Chartered

Bank

Ratings Baa1 (Moody's),

A (Fitch)

Listing Irish

Denoms (K) 200-1

Governing Law English & Dubai

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)