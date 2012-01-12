January 12 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower FMS Wertmanagement

Guarantor SoFFin

Issue Amount 1.25 billion euro

Maturity Date January 20, 2014

Coupon 3-month Euribor + 6 bp

Reoffer price Par

Discount Margin 3-month Euribor + 6 bp

Payment Date January 20, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Natixis, Goldman Sachs

International, UBS Investment Bank &

Uncredit

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Frankfurt

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law German

