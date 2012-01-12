WRAPUP 3-Qatar "extremely comfortable" despite sanctions, markets stabilise
* Finance minister says Qatar can diversify and defend economy
January 12 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower FMS Wertmanagement
Guarantor SoFFin
Issue Amount 1.25 billion euro
Maturity Date January 20, 2014
Coupon 3-month Euribor + 6 bp
Reoffer price Par
Discount Margin 3-month Euribor + 6 bp
Payment Date January 20, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Natixis, Goldman Sachs
International, UBS Investment Bank &
Uncredit
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Frankfurt
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law German
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters
terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.
* Finance minister says Qatar can diversify and defend economy
* Invesco Ltd reports 13.3 percent passive stake in Changyou.com ltd as of May 31, 2017 - SEC filing Source text - (http://bit.ly/2sgsTOj) Further company coverage: