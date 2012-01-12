SEOUL Jan 13 South Korea's KCC said on Friday that it has decided to sell 2.49 million shares in Hyundai Heavy Industries via a block sale for 697.2 billion won ($602.02 million).

The manufacturer of chemical products used in construction, automobile and other industries will sell the shares at 280,000 won each, at the high end of a price range offered previously.

KCC said in a regulatory filing that the transaction would be made before Friday's opening bell. ($1 = 1158.1000 Korean won) (Reporting by Ju-min Park; Editing by Yoo Choonsik)