Jan 13 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Friday.

Borrower Total Capital International

Guarantor Total SA

Issue Amount A$100 million

Maturity Date January 25, 2017

Coupon 4.875 pct

Issue price 101.123

Payment Date January 25, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank & TD Securities

Ratings Aa1 (Moody's), AA- (S&P)

Listing Paris

Full fees 1.875 pct

Denoms (K) 2

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

Data supplied by International Insider.