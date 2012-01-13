Jan 13 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Friday.
Borrower Total Capital International
Guarantor Total SA
Issue Amount A$100 million
Maturity Date January 25, 2017
Coupon 4.875 pct
Issue price 101.123
Payment Date January 25, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank & TD Securities
Ratings Aa1 (Moody's), AA- (S&P)
Listing Paris
Full fees 1.875 pct
Denoms (K) 2
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.