January (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Friday.

Borrower Rabobank Nederland

Issue Amount 50 million Turkish lira

Maturity Date January 22, 2014

Coupon 9.5 pct

Issue price 100.2

Yield 9.385 pct

Payment Date January 23, 2012

Lead Manager(s) RBC Capital Markets

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AA (S&P),

Listing Lux

Full fees 1.125 pct

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law Dutch

Notes Launched under issuer's GMTN Programme

The issue size will total 575 million

Turkish lira when fungible

ISIN XS0458474383

