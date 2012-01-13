BRIEF-Finansa's unit made investment in FB Foodservice (2017) Ltd
* Finansa capital made an investment of 20.6mn baht in FB Foodservice
January (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Friday.
Borrower Rabobank Nederland
Issue Amount 50 million Turkish lira
Maturity Date January 22, 2014
Coupon 9.5 pct
Issue price 100.2
Yield 9.385 pct
Payment Date January 23, 2012
Lead Manager(s) RBC Capital Markets
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AA (S&P),
Listing Lux
Full fees 1.125 pct
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law Dutch
Notes Launched under issuer's GMTN Programme
The issue size will total 575 million
Turkish lira when fungible
ISIN XS0458474383
Data supplied by International Insider.
BERLIN, June 13 German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Tuesday he was confident that Greece and its international lenders will reach a compromise deal this week, a step that would unleash more loans for Athens.