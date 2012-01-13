BRIEF-Finansa's unit made investment in FB Foodservice (2017) Ltd
* Finansa capital made an investment of 20.6mn baht in FB Foodservice
Jan 13 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN increased on Friday.
Borrower Landwirtschaftliche Rentenbank
Issue Amount 200 million euro
Maturity Date July 11, 2016
Coupon 3-month Euribor + 10bp
Issue price 100.114
Reoffer price 100.114
Discount Margin 3-month Euribor + 8bp
Payment Date January 20, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Credit Agricole CIB & DZ Bank
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law German
Notes The issue size will total 800 million
Euro when fungible
ISIN XS0524678884
BERLIN, June 13 German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Tuesday he was confident that Greece and its international lenders will reach a compromise deal this week, a step that would unleash more loans for Athens.