Jan 13 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a dual tranche deal priced on Friday.

Borrower Gatwick Funding Ltd

* * * *

Tranche 1

Issue Amount 300 million euro

Maturity Date January 23, 2024

Coupon 5.25 pct

Issue price 99.319

Yield 5.259 pct

Spread 295 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the 5.0 pct March 2025 UKT

ISIN XS0733794407

* * * *

Tranche 2

Issue Amount 300 million euro

Maturity Date January 23, 2037

Coupon 5.75 pct

Issue price 99.319

Yield 5.846 pct

Spread 295 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the 4.25 pct March 2036 UKT

ISIN XS0733786130

* * * *

Common Terms

Payment Date January 20, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Credit Agricole CIB, HSBC, Royal Bank of

Scotland & Societe Generale CIB

Ratings BBB+ (S&P),BBB+ (Fitch)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

