March 1 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a perpetual bond increased on Monday.

Borrower Global Logistic properties

Limited

Issue Amount S$250 million

Maturity Date Perpetual

Coupon 5.5 pct

Issue price 100.5

Payment Date January 20, 2012

Lead Manager(s) JPMorgan, Citi, Goldman Sachs International

& DBS

Ratings Aaa2 (Moody's), AAA (Fitch)

Listing SGX

Denoms (K) 250

Governing Law English law except for subordination

provisions: singapore law

Notes The issue size will total S$750 million

when fungible

Callable on April 07, 2017 & at every

distribution date there after at par.

Coupon resets on April 07, 2017 & every

5 years thereafter. 100 bp step up in 2022.

ISIN XS0713845195

