BRIEF-Cooks Global Foods says signed term sheet to reorganise its Chinese coffee house operations
* Signed a term sheet to reorganise its Chinese coffee house operations
January 16 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN priced on Monday.
Borrower FMS Wertmanagement
Issue Amount 200 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date January 30, 2014
Coupon 3-month Swiss franc libor + 25 bp
Issue price Par
Payment Date January 30, 2012
Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas (Suisse) & Credit Suisse
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing SIX
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 125
Governing Law German
Notes Launched under issuer's Debt Issuance
Programme
ISIN CH0147638743
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.
* Signed a term sheet to reorganise its Chinese coffee house operations
June 13 Australian shares ended higher on Tuesday after a long weekend, recording their biggest intra-day gain in seven months, helped by gains in financials and energy stocks.