BRIEF-BVT buys receivables with nominal value of 1 mln zlotys
* SAID ON MONDAY THAT IT BOUGHT RECEIVABLES FROM BANKING SECTOR OF TOTAL NOMINAL VALUE OF ABOUT 1 MILLION ZLOTYS
Jan 16 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Monday.
Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)
Issue Amount 500 million Swedish crown
Maturity Date August 12, 2015
Coupon 3.25 pct
Issue price 102.9625
Payment Date January 23, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Royal Bank of Scotland
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees 1.375 pct (1.1875 pct Selling & 0.1875 pct M&U)
Denoms (K) 10
Notes The issue size will total 1.0 billion
Swedish crown when fungible
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.
* SAID ON MONDAY THAT IT BOUGHT RECEIVABLES FROM BANKING SECTOR OF TOTAL NOMINAL VALUE OF ABOUT 1 MILLION ZLOTYS
NAIROBI, June 13 Kenya's Centum Investment Co PLC posted an 18 percent drop in full-year pretax profit to 8.9 billion shillings ($86.2 million), due to lower realised gains on investments and poor performance in its financial services, it said on Tuesday.