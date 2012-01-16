BRIEF-BVT buys receivables with nominal value of 1 mln zlotys
* SAID ON MONDAY THAT IT BOUGHT RECEIVABLES FROM BANKING SECTOR OF TOTAL NOMINAL VALUE OF ABOUT 1 MILLION ZLOTYS
Jan 16 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN priced on Monday.
Borrower Erste Abwicklungsanstalt (EAA)
Issue Amount 600 million euro
Maturity Date January 23, 2014
Coupon 3-month Euribor + 20bp
Reoffer price 99.92
Payment Date January 23, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Deka Bank, DZ Bank, Goldman Sachs International
& Unicredit
Ratings Aa1 (Moody's)
Listing Dusseldorf
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law German
NAIROBI, June 13 Kenya's Centum Investment Co PLC posted an 18 percent drop in full-year pretax profit to 8.9 billion shillings ($86.2 million), due to lower realised gains on investments and poor performance in its financial services, it said on Tuesday.