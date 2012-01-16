Jan 16 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a dual tranche deal priced on Monday.

Borrower Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Ltd

(ANZ)

Guarantor Perpetual Corporate Trust Ltd

* * * *

Tranche 1

Issue Amount 325 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date February 13, 2019

Coupon 1.5 pct

Issue price 100.533

Reoffer price 99.783

Spread 78 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

ISIN CH0143838032

* * * *

Tranche 2

Issue Amount 400 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date February 13, 2015

Coupon 3-month Libor + 65bp

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

ISIN CH0142821468

* * * *

Common Terms

Payment Date February 13, 2012

Lead Manager(s) UBS Investment Bank & Credit Suisse

Ratings Aaa (Moody's),AAA (Fitch)

Listing SIX

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

