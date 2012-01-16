BRIEF-BVT buys receivables with nominal value of 1 mln zlotys
* SAID ON MONDAY THAT IT BOUGHT RECEIVABLES FROM BANKING SECTOR OF TOTAL NOMINAL VALUE OF ABOUT 1 MILLION ZLOTYS
Jan 16 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a dual tranche deal priced on Monday.
Borrower Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Ltd
(ANZ)
Guarantor Perpetual Corporate Trust Ltd
* * * *
Tranche 1
Issue Amount 325 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date February 13, 2019
Coupon 1.5 pct
Issue price 100.533
Reoffer price 99.783
Spread 78 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
ISIN CH0143838032
* * * *
Tranche 2
Issue Amount 400 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date February 13, 2015
Coupon 3-month Libor + 65bp
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
ISIN CH0142821468
* * * *
Common Terms
Payment Date February 13, 2012
Lead Manager(s) UBS Investment Bank & Credit Suisse
Ratings Aaa (Moody's),AAA (Fitch)
Listing SIX
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
NAIROBI, June 13 Kenya's Centum Investment Co PLC posted an 18 percent drop in full-year pretax profit to 8.9 billion shillings ($86.2 million), due to lower realised gains on investments and poor performance in its financial services, it said on Tuesday.