MUMBAI Jan 17 The government of Singapore
held a stake of just over 1 percent in Reliance Industries
, the energy-based conglomerate controlled by Mukesh
Ambani, India's richest person, according to data as of Dec. 31
on the company's website.
Reliance is India's most valuable company, and the Singapore
government's stake would be worth about $498 million based on
the company's Monday closing price.
Shareholding data on the National Stock Exchange website as
of the end of September does not identify the Singapore
government as a holder of more than 1 percent of the company.
Singapore operates two of Asia's biggest sovereign wealth
funds, the Government of Singapore Investment Corp, known as
GIC, and Temasek Holdings.
(Reporting by Tony Munroe; Editing by Ted Kerr)