TOKYO Jan 17 Nomura Holdings has
appointed Steven Ashley as head of its global fixed income
operations, a person with knowledge of the matter said on
Tuesday, replacing Tarun Jotwani who stepped down last week
along with wholesale division chief Jasjit Bhattal.
Bhattal was the highest-ranking ex-Lehman Brothers executive
at Nomura and his abrupt departure has put the spotlight on the
global strategy of Japan's top investment bank, as it scrambles
to rein in costs and return to profitability.
Ashley was promoted from his position as global head of
macro products, effective immediately, the person said, citing
an internal memo to staff. Ashley joined Nomura in 2010 from the
Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc.
Georges Assi, co-head of Nomura's fixed income operations in
Europe, the Middle East and Africa, was tapped as Ashley's
deputy, according to the person. Assi was a banker at Lehman
when Nomura acquired the European and Asian operations of the
Wall Street firm following its bankruptcy in 2008.
Nomura declined to comment on the appointments.
Jotwani stepped down in conjunction with Nomura's decision
to split the global markets division into equities and fixed
income, eliminating the global markets head title that he held
along with the fixed income head post.
Takumi Shibata, architect of the Lehman acquisition and
Nomura's chief operating officer, has taken over Bhattal's
duties during the company's search for a replacement. Nomura has
not said how long the search might take.
Nomura said Bhattal left of his own volition and had decided
to retire from investment banking.
Bhattal's departure came about two months after heavy losses
in the wholesale division he led drove Nomura to post its first
quarterly loss in 2-1/2 years and prompted the bank to launch a
$1.2 billion cost-cutting plan.