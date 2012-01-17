HONG KONG Jan 17 China Citic Bank Corp Ltd said on Tuesday its board of directors has approved plans to sell up to $7.9 billion in yuan-denominated bonds.

The bank said in an announcement on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange that it plans to issue up to 20 billion yuan of subordinated bonds to replenish capital. The bonds will have a maturity of at least five years.

The bank also said it will issue up to 30 billion yuan of "financial bonds" to support its loan business for small and miniature enterprises. These bonds will have a maturity of up to five years.

In August Reuters reported that China Citic Bank was planning to sell up to $4.7 billion worth of offshore yuan-denominated bonds by 2013 after the authorities unveiled fresh reforms that month. ($1=6.316 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Stephen Aldred; Editing by Greg Mahlich)