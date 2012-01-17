Jan.17 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Tuesday.

Borrower KfW

Guarantor The Federal Republic of Germany

Issue Amount 800 million Swedish crown

Maturity Date July 12, 2016

Coupon 3.375 pct

Issue Price Undisclosed

Payment Date January 24, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Danske Bank

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (M) 1

Governing Law German

Notes The issue size will total 3.0 billion

Swedish crown when fungible

ISIN XS0643364101

Data supplied by International Insider.