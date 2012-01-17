Jan.17 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Tuesday.
Borrower KfW
Guarantor The Federal Republic of Germany
Issue Amount 800 million Swedish crown
Maturity Date July 12, 2016
Coupon 3.375 pct
Issue Price Undisclosed
Payment Date January 24, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Danske Bank
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (M) 1
Governing Law German
Notes The issue size will total 3.0 billion
Swedish crown when fungible
ISIN XS0643364101
Data supplied by International Insider.