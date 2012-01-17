January 17 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN increased on Tuesday.

Borrower KfW

Guarantor The Federal Republic of Germany

Issue Amount 750 million Norwegian crown

Maturity Date June 30, 2016

Coupon 3-month Nibor + 2 bp

Issue price 99.96

Payment Date January 27, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Nordea Markets

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 500

Notes The issue size will become 3.0 billion

Norwegian crown when fungible

ISIN NO0010614662

Data supplied by International Insider.