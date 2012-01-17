Jan 17 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Caisse d'Amortissement de la Dette Sociale

(CADES)

Issue Amount 4.0 billion euro

Maturity Date February 16, 2015

Coupon 1.875 pct

Issue price 99.76

Spread 68 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the 2.5 pct January 2015 BTAN

Payment Date January 24, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Barclays Capital, BNP Paribas, Credit Agricole CIB

& Credit Suisse

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Full fees undisclosed

ISIN FR0011185032

