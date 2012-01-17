Jan 17 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)
Issue Amount 750 million euro
Maturity Date September 15, 2016
Coupon 1.875 pct
Issue price 99.617
Reoffer price 99.617
Spread 42 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 132.4bp
over the 4.0 July 2016 Bund
Payment Date January 24, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Commerzbank, Deka Bank & DZ
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law Englsih
