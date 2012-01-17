Jan 17 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)

Issue Amount 750 million euro

Maturity Date September 15, 2016

Coupon 1.875 pct

Issue price 99.617

Reoffer price 99.617

Spread 42 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 132.4bp

over the 4.0 July 2016 Bund

Payment Date January 24, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Commerzbank, Deka Bank & DZ

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law Englsih

