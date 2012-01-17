* Sees Q3 EPS $0.10 vs est. $0.12

Jan 17 Compuware Corp CPWR.O, which provides mainframe productivity tools to IT companies and data centers, forecast third-quarter results below market estimates, hurt by weaker mainframe business.

Shares of the company fell as much as 10 percent in morning trade.

The company, which makes software to manage large computer networks, said it sees earnings of 10 cents a share and 2 percent increase in revenue. The forecast implies revenue of about $252 million.

Analysts on an average were expecting earnings of 12 cents a share on revenue of $263.1 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Compuware said its mainframe solutions revenue decreased by 10 percent during the quarter.

The company also cut its full-year earnings outlook on weaker business momentum in the second half. It now expects earnings of 40-42 cents per share on revenue growth of about 8-10 percent.

It was earlier expecting earnings of 47-50 cents per share on revenue of $1.04 billion.

The company's stock was down 7 percent at $7.67 in morning trading on the Nasdaq. Earlier in the session, it touched a three-month low of $7.45.

