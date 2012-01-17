January 17 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Clariant Finance (Luxembourg) SA

Guarantor Clariant AG

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date January 24, 2017

Coupon 5.625 pct

Issue price 99.724

Reoffer price 99.724

Spread 407.5 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 492.3 bp

over the 3.75 pct January 2017 DBR

Payment Date January 24, 2012

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Citi & Unicredit

Ratings Ba1 (Moody's)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law English

ISIN XS0735784851

