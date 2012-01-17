January 17 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Clariant Finance (Luxembourg) SA
Guarantor Clariant AG
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date January 24, 2017
Coupon 5.625 pct
Issue price 99.724
Reoffer price 99.724
Spread 407.5 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 492.3 bp
over the 3.75 pct January 2017 DBR
Payment Date January 24, 2012
Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Citi & Unicredit
Ratings Ba1 (Moody's)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Governing Law English
ISIN XS0735784851
