January 17 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower RWE Finance BV

Guarantor RWE AG

Issue Amount 600 million sterling

Maturity Date January 31, 2034

Coupon 4.75 pct

Issue price 99.82

Reoffer price 99.82

Spread 195 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the 4.25 pct June 2032 Gilt

Payment Date January 31, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Bank of America Merrill Lynch, BBVA,

Barclays, lloyds & Mitsubhishi

Ratings A3 (Moody's)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law German

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN

Programme

ISIN XS0735770637

