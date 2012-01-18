(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions
HONG KONG, Jan 18 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Samsung’s
(005930.KS) $41 billion investment splurge should ring alarm
bells at its competitors. At least half of the Korean
conglomerate’s planned outlays will probably go to expanding its
global lead in smartphones and the chips and screens that drive
them. It’s a bold bet in a slowdown, if its bet pays off Samsung
could lengthen its lead over the likes of Apple (AAPL.O).
Samsung Electronics hasn’t announced just how much it plans
to invest from the parent group's big number. But if history is
any guide, its share should be at least $21 billion for
expanding production and R&D. Relative to forecast annual
revenue, that’s about 26 percent more than what Apple plans to
invest this year. Competitors should worry, because chances are
Samsung won’t put that into microwaves and dishwashers, but
rather into its more profitable smartphones and flash memory.
Korea's tech companies have made great strides against
Japanese and U.S. rivals. A falling currency -- the won has
weakened 60 percent against the yen over 20 years -- helped the
likes of Samsung break into the global consumer electronics
market. Now, the company is the world’s largest maker of
televisions, memory chips and smartphones. It leads the market
for flash memory drives and state-of-the-art digital screens, so
it not only competes with Apple but supplies it with parts.
Spending 13 percent of revenue on capex and R&D may seem
risky in a slowing global economy, but Samsung can afford it. It
has an estimated $10 billion in net cash on the balance sheet
according to Daiwa, and forecast EBITDA of $29 billion for 2012.
The company’s plans to take advantage of low U.S. interest rates
to borrow $1 billion in five-year bonds shows it is considering
building a more aggressive balance sheet.
The big risk is that in such a fickle, fashion-driven market
as smartphones, even big investment budgets can go into the
wrong ideas. Ask Motorola, Nokia or Research In Motion. But
given that the smartphone market is still forecast to grow by 34
percent this year, Samsung deserves the benefit of the doubt.
CONTEXT NEWS
-- South Korea’s largest conglomerate, the Samsung Group,
said Jan. 16 it would increase investment by 12 percent in 2012
to a record 47.8 trillion won (roughly $41.6 billion). It didn't
provide a breakdown of its investment plans by business
division, but said it is looking to expand investment into new
growth areas despite heightened uncertainties stemming from the
global economic downturn.
-- Samsung said it would spend 31 trillion won on facilities
investment, an 11 percent increase from last year, while outlays
for research and development would rise 13 percent to 13.6
trillion won. The group, which spent 42.8 trillion won last
year, said the remainder will go toward other investment tools,
such as stake purchases.
-- Samsung Electronics Jan. 15 its U.S. operation was
considering selling around $1 billion in bonds, its first major
overseas debt sale in more than a decade, to fund operations at
a chip plant in Austin, Texas. Samsung, which supplies
semiconductors to Apple's iPhone and iPad tablet, has sent
requests for proposals to banks for the potential sale of
five-year bonds, a Samsung spokesman said.
-- Reuters: Samsung Group plans record $41 bln investment in
2012 [ID:nL3E8CH02B]
-- Reuters: Samsung plans $1 bln debt sale to fund U.S. chip
plant [ID:nL3E8CG0DM]
