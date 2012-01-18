Investors should use the buy back opportunity to get out of Reliance Industries, says Morgan Stanley, maintaining its underweight rating on Reliance Industries. The company said its board would meet on Friday to consider a buyback. . "We think this is a short-term positive for the stock, but, we would use this opportunity to get out of the stock considering the weak outlook for all its three core divisions," Morgan Stanley said in a note. Reliance, which also reports its December quarter earnings on Friday, is widely expected, by analysts, to post a drop in profit from a year ago, mainly because of lower refining margins and a fall in output from its offshore gas fields. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)