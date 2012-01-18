Japan's trading houses offload thermal coal assets amid climate concerns
* Mitsubishi to sell stake in 2 thermal coal mines in Australia
Jan 18 Ardagh Packaging Group plc (Ardagh)
* Moody's affirms Ardagh's B2 Corporate Family Rating, outlook changed to stable from positive - rating to new debt instrument assigned
* Mitsubishi to sell stake in 2 thermal coal mines in Australia
PARIS, June 13 France has launched a judicial inquiry into the Syrian activities of cement and construction group LafargeHolcim, a judicial source said on Tuesday, invetigating the "financing of terrorist enterprise" and endangering lives.