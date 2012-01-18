BRIEF-AQ Estate says existence of material uncertainties may cast doubt on Co's ability to continue as going concern
* Issues clarification on why the auditor did not have any comment for year ended 31 Dec 2016
January 18 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Tokyo Metropolitan Government
(Met Tokyo)
Issue Amount $650 million
Maturity Date January 27, 2017
Coupon 1.875 pct
Reoffer price 99.873
Spread 110.8 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the 0.875 pct December 2016
UST
Payment Date January 27, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Bank of America Merrill Lynch &
Deutsche Bank
Ratings AA- (S&P)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Governing Law English
Negative Pledge No
Force Majeure Yes
Cross Default Yes
BERLIN, June 13 German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Tuesday the European Central Bank needed to change its current monetary policy "in a timely manner", warning that very low interest rates had caused problems in some parts of the world.