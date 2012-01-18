January 18 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Tokyo Metropolitan Government

(Met Tokyo)

Issue Amount $650 million

Maturity Date January 27, 2017

Coupon 1.875 pct

Reoffer price 99.873

Spread 110.8 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the 0.875 pct December 2016

UST

Payment Date January 27, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Bank of America Merrill Lynch &

Deutsche Bank

Ratings AA- (S&P)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law English

Negative Pledge No

Force Majeure Yes

Cross Default Yes

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.