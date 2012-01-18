SINGAPORE Jan 18 A unit of Singapore Temasek Holdings is selling 200 million shares or a stake of 6.2 percent in Thailand's Shin Corp Pcl in a deal that could raise as much $261 million, IFR reported on Wednesday.

The indicated price range is 40.10-41.60 Thai baht, a discount of as much as 7.8 percent to the Thai company's closing share price, IFR said.

Credit Suisse is the sole bookrunner and Siam Commercial Bank is the co-manager, IFR said.

Temasek's unit, Cedar Holdings, has a 44.2 percent stake in Shin Corp, whose float will increase to 20.4 percent after the deal is completed, IFR said.

A Temasek spokesman in Singapore declined to comment and the banks were not immediately reachable. (Reporting by Daniel Stanton and Fiona Lau; Writing by Saeed Azhar; Editing by Anshuman Daga)