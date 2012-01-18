BRIEF-AQ Estate says existence of material uncertainties may cast doubt on Co's ability to continue as going concern
* Issues clarification on why the auditor did not have any comment for year ended 31 Dec 2016
SINGAPORE Jan 18 A unit of Singapore Temasek Holdings is selling 200 million shares or a stake of 6.2 percent in Thailand's Shin Corp Pcl in a deal that could raise as much $261 million, IFR reported on Wednesday.
The indicated price range is 40.10-41.60 Thai baht, a discount of as much as 7.8 percent to the Thai company's closing share price, IFR said.
Credit Suisse is the sole bookrunner and Siam Commercial Bank is the co-manager, IFR said.
Temasek's unit, Cedar Holdings, has a 44.2 percent stake in Shin Corp, whose float will increase to 20.4 percent after the deal is completed, IFR said.
A Temasek spokesman in Singapore declined to comment and the banks were not immediately reachable. (Reporting by Daniel Stanton and Fiona Lau; Writing by Saeed Azhar; Editing by Anshuman Daga)
* Issues clarification on why the auditor did not have any comment for year ended 31 Dec 2016
BERLIN, June 13 German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Tuesday the European Central Bank needed to change its current monetary policy "in a timely manner", warning that very low interest rates had caused problems in some parts of the world.