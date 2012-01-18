BRIEF-Getin Holding sells 32.92 pct of Idea Bank in Minsk for RUB 716.4 mln
* SELLS 32.92 PERCENT STAKE IN IDEA BANK IN MINSK TO OOO CARCADE IN KALININGRAD FOR RUB 716.4 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
January 18 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower NRW.Bank
Guarantor German Federal State of North Rhine-
Westphalia (NRW)
Issue Amount 1.0 billion Norwegian crown
Maturity Date January 26, 2015
Coupon 2.5 pct
Issue price 100.425
Payment Date January 26, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank & RBS
Ratings Aa1 (Moody's)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 10
Governing Law German
Notes Launched under issuer's debt issuance
Programme
Data supplied by International Insider.
