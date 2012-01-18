BRIEF-Four Springs expects IPO price to be between $17 and $19 per share
* Four Springs Capital Trust expects the initial public offering price to be between $17.00 and $19.00 per share - sec filing
Jan 17 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Wednesday.
Borrower KfW
Guarantor The Federal Republic of Germany
Issue Amount 350 million sterling
Maturity Date December 08, 2014
Coupon 3.125 pct
Reoffer price 105.078
Spread 88 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the 5.0 pct September 2014 UKT
Payment Date January 25, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Barclays Capital & UBS Investment Bank
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law German
Notes Launched under issuer's Debt Issuance
programme
The issue size will total 1.625 billion
sterling when fungible
ISIN XS0479413931
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
* Safety Income & Growth Inc sees ipo of 10.3 million shares of its common stock priced between $19.00 and $21.00 per share - sec filing