* Four Springs Capital Trust expects the initial public offering price to be between $17.00 and $19.00 per share - sec filing
Jan 17 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Australia and New Zealand Banking Group
(ANZ)
Issue Amount 500 million Norwegian crown
Maturity Date February 09, 2015
Coupon 3.25 pct
Issue price 100.814
Payment Date February 09, 2012
Lead Manager(s) ANZ
Ratings Aa2 (Moody's)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 10
Governing Law Englsih
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
Data supplied by International Insider.
* Safety Income & Growth Inc sees ipo of 10.3 million shares of its common stock priced between $19.00 and $21.00 per share - sec filing